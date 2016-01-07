You Can Homeschool
New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!
For Members
HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:
- Lawyers who focus on homeschool law and are homeschooling parents
- Preschool–8th and high school consultants
- Special needs consultants
- Forms and sample letters for your state
- Advice for DMV and work permits
- PerX discounts on nationwide products and services
Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.
|My 25-year-old Marine was trying to enroll in college in Florida. He was told he would have to take a test to prove he graduated from high school. You guys did a wonderful job and the college let him in without all that extra stuff. — Virginia member
|We joined HSLDA not only to help us if we ever have problems, but to support the cause of freedom for homeschoolers worldwide. If not for HSLDA, homeschooling would probably not be legal. — Randy Wilson on Facebook
|We are pleased with your excellent service and are grateful for your dedication to educating and protecting families! — Virginia member
|HSLDA has been a beacon in times of storms for our family in dealing with the public school system. They are quick to action, serve, and protect the rights and liberties of homeschoolers globally. Kudos to their team! — Massachusetts member
|I think you guys are doing great work. Keep it up. You are very helpful and keeping us aware of what is going on in the world of homeschooling. — Florida member
|Thanks, HSLDA, for going to bat for homeschoolers across the country! — ColleenandAnthony Barbour on Facebook
|Within 24 hours of being contacted by our county’s “At-Risk Officer”, HSLDA (D. Black) had already handled and squashed the matter before I even had time to blink. — Deanna Bishop Deaton on Facebook
|I just recently started listening. I appreciate the fact that [Home School Heartbeat] even exists. I am a new homeschooling mother and am gleaning all that I can. — HSHB listener
|Your valiant efforts allow us to sleep at night, secure that you’re working at the state & federal level to insure our continued homeschooling success. — Alabama member
|I have recommended your organization and website to many, including non-homeschoolers with special needs learners. In these days of frequent poor customer service, it is so refreshing to be a member of such a professional organization as HSLDA. — New Jersey member