General

Get Answers

Defend Freedom

Related Organizations

Save 10% on everything your homeschool graduate needs from Jan 30 to Feb 5. Shop now >> Homeschooling a preschooler? Don’t miss these 5 helpful tips from HSLDA consultant Vicki Bentley. Listen now >> As you're enriching your child's learning environrment, we're improving your legal environment. Join HSLDA today! >> Common Core wants to treat all kids the same, but are they? Watch the new trailer >> Follow HSLDA on Pinterest: Save money and time. Be inspired. Try something new! >>
  • New to homeschooling
  • High school
  • Preschool–8th grade
  • Struggling learners
  • Courses & curriculum
  • Laws
  • Legislation
  • Organizations
  • Forms & resources
  • Cases
  • News
  • Find a group near me
  • Group leader services
  • Federal news
  • Contact my legislators
  • ParentalRights.org
  • Generation Joshua
  • Issues & research
  • Latest news
  • Homeschooling status
  • Homeschool news
  • Homeschool Heartbeat
  • Court Report
  • e-lerts
  • @home e-vents
  • Social media
  • Speakers calendar
  • Contests
  • Subscribe or search the archives.
  • Give or get help via the Home School Foundation
  • HSLDA Store
  • Clicks for Homeschooling
  • PerX member discounts
You Can Homeschool

New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!

For Members

HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:

Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.

Go now
Highlights
Find My State
In your words
I just recently started listening. I appreciate the fact that [Home School Heartbeat] even exists. I am a new homeschooling mother and am gleaning all that I can. — HSHB listener
Fortunately, I have not yet needed the legal services of HSLDA, but I do appreciate the fact that they have always been very prompt to respond—with great accuracy—to any and all of my questions and concerns. —Georgia member
We love HSLDA and highly recommend it to all of our homeschooling friends! Keep up the great work! — Ohio member
We have been homeschooling for over 20 years and are greatly appreciative of your services. Your quick response and constant work has been a comfort to our family. Thank you so much. — Indiana member
Your valiant efforts allow us to sleep at night, secure that you’re working at the state & federal level to insure our continued homeschooling success. — Alabama member
Knowing HSLDA will be speaking calmly and rationally on my behalf takes so much pressure off! — Massachusetts member
Thanks, HSLDA, for going to bat for homeschoolers across the country! — ColleenandAnthony Barbour on Facebook
We’ve homeschooled for 11 years now . . . and still have about 8 more years to go. HSLDA is a resource that gives us the assurance that we are not alone. Thanks for always having our back! — Sharon Sellers-Mello, Facebook
I love this service so much . . . I recommend it to everyone I know, especially new homeschoolers. — Fran on @home e-vents
I think you guys are doing great work. Keep it up. You are very helpful and keeping us aware of what is going on in the world of homeschooling. — Florida member