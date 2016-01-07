You Can Homeschool
For Members
HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:
- Lawyers who focus on homeschool law and are homeschooling parents
- Preschool–8th and high school consultants
- Special needs consultants
- Forms and sample letters for your state
- Advice for DMV and work permits
- PerX discounts on nationwide products and services
PerX discounts on nationwide products and services
|We are pleased with your excellent service and are grateful for your dedication to educating and protecting families! — Virginia member
|We started homeschooling in 1995. . . . Our 5th and last will finish in 2016. HSLDA has been a terrific help in facing problems from our school district. Thanks! — Sylinda Kay Birchard Alfred, Facebook
|I have recommended your organization and website to many, including non-homeschoolers with special needs learners. In these days of frequent poor customer service, it is so refreshing to be a member of such a professional organization as HSLDA. — New Jersey member
|We’ve homeschooled for 11 years now . . . and still have about 8 more years to go. HSLDA is a resource that gives us the assurance that we are not alone. Thanks for always having our back! — Sharon Sellers-Mello, Facebook
|I just wanted to say a big thank you for calling to welcome me to HSLDA. I so appreciate what you are doing and I was very pleased by your call this afternoon. — Virginia member
|HSLDA is absolutely the best group to join if you plan to homeschool. When we had our third child and thought about the cost of membership, we splurged on a lifetime membership . . . —K. Ann Seeton on Facebook
|Thank you, HSLDA, for being affordable and available! — Amy Moller on Facebook
|We have been homeschooling for over 20 years and are greatly appreciative of your services. Your quick response and constant work has been a comfort to our family. Thank you so much. — Indiana member
|Keep up the outstanding work! HSLDA is a professional organization that represents the homeschooling field in the best possible way and we’re proud to be members! — Virginia member
|We are not homeschooling anymore—our children are grown—but we want to continue supporting HSLDA for a few more years if we can. — Georgia member