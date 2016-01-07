General

Get Answers

Defend Freedom

Related Organizations

Jacket? Hat? Gloves? Bundle up! The key to staying safe is being prepared. Join HSLDA to protect your family as you homeschool! Actor and dad Andy McDermott offers an important and encouraging perspective on homeschooling your kids. >> Use Clicks4HS to shop at the Homeschool Buyers Co-op and they'll donate part of the sale to help struggling homeschool families. Shop now>> Follow HSLDA on Pinterest: Save money and time. Be inspired. Try something new! >> Help us defend homeschooling freedom and parental rights. Donate to the Homeschool Freedom Fund now! >>
  • New to homeschooling
  • High school
  • Preschool–8th grade
  • Struggling learners
  • Courses & curriculum
  • Laws
  • Legislation
  • Organizations
  • Forms & resources
  • Cases
  • News
  • Find a group near me
  • Group leader services
  • Federal news
  • Contact my legislators
  • ParentalRights.org
  • Generation Joshua
  • Issues & research
  • Latest news
  • Homeschooling status
  • Homeschool news
  • Homeschool Heartbeat
  • Court Report
  • e-lerts
  • @home e-vents
  • Social media
  • Speakers calendar
  • Contests
  • Subscribe or search the archives.
  • Give or get help via the Home School Foundation
  • HSLDA Store
  • Clicks for Homeschooling
  • PerX member discounts
You Can Homeschool

New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!

For Members

HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:

Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.

Go now
Highlights
Find My State
In your words
Membership in HSLDA is not optional! Every homeschool family needs to figure it into their yearly curriculum budget. — Ruth Long on Facebook
Within 24 hours of being contacted by our county’s “At-Risk Officer”, HSLDA (D. Black) had already handled and squashed the matter before I even had time to blink. — Deanna Bishop Deaton on Facebook
Thanks for being there. Your Homeschooling through High School and other resources are as amazingly wonderful as your legal support. I can’t imagine homeschooling without you! We’re life[time] members! — Lisa Norman, Facebook
We just received our first copy of the Home School Court Report with our trial membership. It was very comforting to see HSLDA hard at work protecting the rights of these families. — Texas member
Thanks, HSLDA, for going to bat for homeschoolers across the country! — ColleenandAnthony Barbour on Facebook
I love this service so much . . . I recommend it to everyone I know, especially new homeschoolers. — Fran on @home e-vents
I have greatly appreciated the “Homeschooling Through High School” newsletter and information as we tackle this new season. This has helped me feel like the task is doable, and that we can flourish rather than just survive! — Montana member
When you add the benefits of having an experienced special education expert to help you , . . . the small amount we pay to be an HSLDA member is nothing compared to the resources they are able to provide! — Christina Roloson, Facebook
I just wanted to say a big thank you for calling to welcome me to HSLDA. I so appreciate what you are doing and I was very pleased by your call this afternoon. — Virginia member
We joined HSLDA not only to help us if we ever have problems, but to support the cause of freedom for homeschoolers worldwide. If not for HSLDA, homeschooling would probably not be legal. — Randy Wilson on Facebook