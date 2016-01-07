You Can Homeschool
New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!
For Members
HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:
- Lawyers who focus on homeschool law and are homeschooling parents
- Preschool–8th and high school consultants
- Special needs consultants
- Forms and sample letters for your state
- Advice for DMV and work permits
- PerX discounts on nationwide products and services
Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.
|Wonderful, prompt, courteous help every time I have called with a question! Thank you SO much! — Mississippi member
|We love all of your services, magazines, e-alerts, etc. It is so great to know that you are there if ever we need you... an umbrella over us to protect us and our rights! — Florida member
|I like that I was able to just sit down and participate, become better informed while my children were in the next room completing their independent seat work. Thus it did not interrupt our school or dinner schedule! — Brian on @home e-vents
|We appreciate knowing that HSLDA is there for us 24/7 if needed and provides a wealth of homeschooling information/resources/links/networking! May God continue to bless all the work HSLDA does. — New Mexico member
|While my state is (currently) considered home school friendly, I renew my membership to help you protect those who do not enjoy the same freedoms—and to help keep mine in place. — Illinois member
|We love HSLDA and the sense of security we enjoy just knowing you all are there just in case we ever needed you. Thank you for your diligence, commitment and service to our homeschool community. — Louisiana member
|Membership in HSLDA is not optional! Every homeschool family needs to figure it into their yearly curriculum budget. — Ruth Long on Facebook
|Thanks for your help this past year working with MathCounts to continue to allow homeschool teams to compete. —California member
|We homeschooled all five of our children all the way through high school. Our youngest just graduated & we still want to remain members. God bless you for all you have done & all you do. — Florida member
|Thanks for being there. Your Homeschooling through High School and other resources are as amazingly wonderful as your legal support. I can’t imagine homeschooling without you! We’re life[time] members! — Lisa Norman, Facebook