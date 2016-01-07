You Can Homeschool
New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!
For Members
HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:
- Lawyers who focus on homeschool law and are homeschooling parents
- Preschool–8th and high school consultants
- Special needs consultants
- Forms and sample letters for your state
- Advice for DMV and work permits
- PerX discounts on nationwide products and services
Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.
|I think you guys are doing great work. Keep it up. You are very helpful and keeping us aware of what is going on in the world of homeschooling. — Florida member
|Knowing HSLDA will be speaking calmly and rationally on my behalf takes so much pressure off! — Massachusetts member
|Homeschooling a disabled student has its challenges, and our membership to HSLDA has given us the confidence and peace of mind our family would probably not otherwise have. — Maine member
|While my state is (currently) considered home school friendly, I renew my membership to help you protect those who do not enjoy the same freedoms—and to help keep mine in place. — Illinois member
|We joined HSLDA not only to help us if we ever have problems, but to support the cause of freedom for homeschoolers worldwide. If not for HSLDA, homeschooling would probably not be legal. — Randy Wilson on Facebook
|HSLDA has been a beacon in times of storms for our family in dealing with the public school system. They are quick to action, serve, and protect the rights and liberties of homeschoolers globally. Kudos to their team! — Massachusetts member
|Your valiant efforts allow us to sleep at night, secure that you’re working at the state & federal level to insure our continued homeschooling success. — Alabama member
|I like that I can be at home for the meeting and that it is at a convenient time. My kids are in bed and quiet (I hope) and I have finished the school day and evening activities. — Daniel on @home e-vents
|I like that I was able to just sit down and participate, become better informed while my children were in the next room completing their independent seat work. Thus it did not interrupt our school or dinner schedule! — Brian on @home e-vents
|Thanks, HSLDA, for going to bat for homeschoolers across the country! — ColleenandAnthony Barbour on Facebook