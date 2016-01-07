General

Get Answers

Defend Freedom

Related Organizations

Use Clicks4HS to shop at the Homeschool Buyers Co-op and they'll donate part of the sale to help struggling homeschool families. Shop now >> Actor and dad Andy McDermott offers an important and encouraging perspective on homeschooling your kids. >> Planning? Teaching? Graduating? HSLDA has the resources you need for high schoolers! We support homeschoolers in the United States and beyond. Join HSLDA today! HSLDA's 2017 Art Contest offers different categories and prizes for students ages 7-19. Get entry details online now! >>
  • New to homeschooling
  • High school
  • Preschool–8th grade
  • Struggling learners
  • Courses & curriculum
  • Laws
  • Legislation
  • Organizations
  • Forms & resources
  • Cases
  • News
  • Find a group near me
  • Group leader services
  • Federal news
  • Contact my legislators
  • ParentalRights.org
  • Generation Joshua
  • Issues & research
  • Latest news
  • Homeschooling status
  • Homeschool news
  • Homeschool Heartbeat
  • Court Report
  • e-lerts
  • @home e-vents
  • Social media
  • Speakers calendar
  • Contests
  • Subscribe or search the archives.
  • Give or get help via the Home School Foundation
  • HSLDA Store
  • Clicks for Homeschooling
  • PerX member discounts
You Can Homeschool

New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!

For Members

HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:

Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.

Go now
Highlights
Find My State
In your words
Thanks for being there. Your Homeschooling through High School and other resources are as amazingly wonderful as your legal support. I can’t imagine homeschooling without you! We’re life[time] members! — Lisa Norman, Facebook
I have greatly appreciated the “Homeschooling Through High School” newsletter and information as we tackle this new season. This has helped me feel like the task is doable, and that we can flourish rather than just survive! — Montana member
Fortunately, I have not yet needed the legal services of HSLDA, but I do appreciate the fact that they have always been very prompt to respond—with great accuracy—to any and all of my questions and concerns. —Georgia member
When you add the benefits of having an experienced special education expert to help you , . . . the small amount we pay to be an HSLDA member is nothing compared to the resources they are able to provide! — Christina Roloson, Facebook
Thank you, HSLDA, for being there when I had questions . . . SO MANY QUESTIONS . . . about homeschooling! You guys rock! — Mary Stika, Facebook
I like that I was able to just sit down and participate, become better informed while my children were in the next room completing their independent seat work. Thus it did not interrupt our school or dinner schedule! — Brian on @home e-vents
We take comfort in knowing we have an advocate who values our child's home education as much as we do. — Alabama member
We just received our first copy of the Home School Court Report with our trial membership. It was very comforting to see HSLDA hard at work protecting the rights of these families. — Texas member
HSLDA is absolutely the best group to join if you plan to homeschool. When we had our third child and thought about the cost of membership, we splurged on a lifetime membership . . . —K. Ann Seeton on Facebook
Thank you, HSLDA, for being affordable and available! — Amy Moller on Facebook