General

Get Answers

Defend Freedom

Related Organizations

Explore HSLDA's issues and research library for topics concerning your homeschool. Save 10% on everything your homeschool graduate needs from Jan 30 to Feb 5. Shop now >> Homeschooling a preschooler? Don’t miss these 5 helpful tips from HSLDA consultant Vicki Bentley. Listen now >> Get equipped to plan your teen's homeschool journey with HSLDA's Education Consultants! Watch our FREE video series>> As you're enriching your child's learning environrment, we're improving your legal environment. Join HSLDA today! >>
  • New to homeschooling
  • High school
  • Preschool–8th grade
  • Struggling learners
  • Courses & curriculum
  • Laws
  • Legislation
  • Organizations
  • Forms & resources
  • Cases
  • News
  • Find a group near me
  • Group leader services
  • Federal news
  • Contact my legislators
  • ParentalRights.org
  • Generation Joshua
  • Issues & research
  • Latest news
  • Homeschooling status
  • Homeschool news
  • Homeschool Heartbeat
  • Court Report
  • e-lerts
  • @home e-vents
  • Social media
  • Speakers calendar
  • Contests
  • Subscribe or search the archives.
  • Give or get help via the Home School Foundation
  • HSLDA Store
  • Clicks for Homeschooling
  • PerX member discounts
You Can Homeschool

New to homeschooling? We are here to help you get started!

For Members

HSLDA members receive unique services, special discounts, and personal advice to support and equip their family’s homeschool program. Members have direct access to:

Visit our members page to find out more! Members, create an account.

Go now
Highlights
Find My State
In your words
I think you guys are doing great work. Keep it up. You are very helpful and keeping us aware of what is going on in the world of homeschooling. — Florida member
Knowing HSLDA will be speaking calmly and rationally on my behalf takes so much pressure off! — Massachusetts member
Homeschooling a disabled student has its challenges, and our membership to HSLDA has given us the confidence and peace of mind our family would probably not otherwise have. — Maine member
While my state is (currently) considered home school friendly, I renew my membership to help you protect those who do not enjoy the same freedoms—and to help keep mine in place. — Illinois member
We joined HSLDA not only to help us if we ever have problems, but to support the cause of freedom for homeschoolers worldwide. If not for HSLDA, homeschooling would probably not be legal. — Randy Wilson on Facebook
HSLDA has been a beacon in times of storms for our family in dealing with the public school system. They are quick to action, serve, and protect the rights and liberties of homeschoolers globally. Kudos to their team! — Massachusetts member
Your valiant efforts allow us to sleep at night, secure that you’re working at the state & federal level to insure our continued homeschooling success. — Alabama member
I like that I can be at home for the meeting and that it is at a convenient time. My kids are in bed and quiet (I hope) and I have finished the school day and evening activities. — Daniel on @home e-vents
I like that I was able to just sit down and participate, become better informed while my children were in the next room completing their independent seat work. Thus it did not interrupt our school or dinner schedule! — Brian on @home e-vents
Thanks, HSLDA, for going to bat for homeschoolers across the country! — ColleenandAnthony Barbour on Facebook